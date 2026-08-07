England face opening crisis ahead of Pakistan Test series
What's the story
England's cricket team is facing a potential opening crisis as Emilio Gay suffered a right shoulder injury while playing for Durham. The left-handed batsman had made his international debut this summer, replacing Zak Crawley in the New Zealand Test series. However, during a One-Day Cup match against Middlesex at Chester-le-Street, he was forced to retire hurt after injuring his right shoulder in the sixth over and aggravating it further while batting, as per Cricinfo.
Team update
Gay scored 2 fifties in the New Zealand series
Gay scored two Test half-centuries in the 2-1 loss to New Zealand.
He was part of a revamped 16-man squad for the Pakistan series, starting at Headingley on August 19.
With Jacob Bethell ruled out due to a right knee injury and Ben Stokes's international retirement, Jordan Cox and Dan Lawrence were selected to bat at Nos. 3 and 6 respectively in this new-look team.
Replacement hunt
Who will open for England?
If Gay's injury is serious, England will have to look for an opening cover.
New Test head coach Stephen Fleming was part of the selection process with returning captain Joe Root.
They may have to reconvene with men's selector Marcus North and managing director Rob Key to identify other contenders.
The current squad doesn't have any obvious candidates to open with Ben Duckett.
Contenders
Possible contenders to replace Gay
Ollie Pope is the only spare batter in the squad.
Lawrence's last stint as an opener was in 2024 against Sri Lanka when Crawley was ruled out with a broken finger.
He averaged just 20 from his six innings before being dropped altogether prior to this week's recall.
Other possible contenders include Gay's Durham teammate Ben McKinney and Glamorgan's Asa Tribe, who were competing with Gay for the opening spot at the start of the season.
Information
A look at Gay's numbers
From three matches for England, Gay has amassed 139 runs at 23.16. He posted 2 fifties. Overall in First-Class cricket, Gay has amassed 4,841 runs from 76 matches (131 innings) at 39.04. He owns 13 hundreds and 20 fifties.