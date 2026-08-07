England face opening crisis ahead of Pakistan Test series

Gay scored two Test half-centuries in the 2-1 loss to New Zealand.

He was part of a revamped 16-man squad for the Pakistan series, starting at Headingley on August 19.

With Jacob Bethell ruled out due to a right knee injury and Ben Stokes's international retirement, Jordan Cox and Dan Lawrence were selected to bat at Nos. 3 and 6 respectively in this new-look team.