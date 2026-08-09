Pre-season clash: Borussia Dortmund beat Arsenal 3-2 in Emirates Cup

Arsenal's defense has been a major concern this pre-season. After their 1-3 loss to Real Betis, manager Mikel Arteta had called the team's defending "below the standard."

The same issue resurfaced against Dortmund as they were two goals down at half-time.

Inacio opened the scoring after being played through by Lukas Nmecha, while Karetsas doubled the lead with a solo effort after Riccardo Calafiori's error on the halfway line, as per Sky Sports News.