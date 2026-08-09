Pre-season clash: Borussia Dortmund beat Arsenal 3-2 in Emirates Cup
What's the story
Arsenal suffered a second consecutive pre-season defeat, losing 3-2 to Borussia Dortmund in the Emirates Cup. The Gunners were down 2-0 at half-time after goals from Samuele Inacio and Konstantinos Karetsas. Joane Gadou scored after the break, but Ethan Nwaneri and Viktor Gyokeres pulled one back each for Arsenal. Despite their efforts, Arsenal couldn't turn the tide in this friendly match-up. Notably, there was a shootout to wrap up the proceedings. Arsenal won the same 5-4.
Defensive woes
Arsenal concede 2 goals in 1st half again
Arsenal's defense has been a major concern this pre-season. After their 1-3 loss to Real Betis, manager Mikel Arteta had called the team's defending "below the standard."
The same issue resurfaced against Dortmund as they were two goals down at half-time.
Inacio opened the scoring after being played through by Lukas Nmecha, while Karetsas doubled the lead with a solo effort after Riccardo Calafiori's error on the halfway line, as per Sky Sports News.
Missed chances
Arsenal create several chances
Arsenal had several chances to score, including a shot from Gyokeres that hit the bar in the first half.
Tzolis created two excellent free-kick opportunities within four minutes but Gabriel headed one over while Kai Havertz headed straight at the goalkeeper.
Nwaneri finally pulled one back after good work from Tzolis, who provided an assist down the left side of the pitch.
Late push
Arsenal miss out on equalizer after Martinelli's attempt ruled offside
Arsenal pushed for an equalizer and were rewarded with a penalty after Tzolis was fouled by Jobe Bellingham. Gyokeres converted the spot-kick to make it 2-3.
However, Gabriel Martinelli's late attempt was ruled offside after a short corner, denying Arsenal the chance to level the match.
Despite the loss, there were some bright spots in this friendly encounter for Arsenal.
Information
Arsenal's pre-season summary
Arsenal started their pre-season with a 4-1 win over Spanish side Girona. And then, they were beaten 3-1 by Real Betis in their 2nd pre-season clash. And now, they lost to Dortmund in the Emirates Cup. After this, Arsenal finish their pre-season duties with a clash against Serie A side Como on August 12.
Twitter Post
BVB vs ARS!
Another important pre-season workout. pic.twitter.com/I0iAOB1hVT— Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 9, 2026
Twitter Post
Shootout!
Nwaneri wins us the shootout!— Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 9, 2026
Arsenal - ✅✅✅✅✅
Borussia Dortmund - ✅✅✅❌✅