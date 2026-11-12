Emma Raducanu to return at United Cup after 6-month layoff

Although she considered playing a couple of autumn events in Asia, Raducanu decided to wait until January for her return.

This way, she can use a special ranking of 38 to enter tournaments, as per BBC Sport.

The special ranking is given to players who have been out with injury for at least six months and is based on their world ranking after their last tournament.

Despite not playing at Wimbledon, Raducanu still received some prize money which helped her secure this special ranking.