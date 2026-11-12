Emma Raducanu to return at United Cup after 6-month layoff
What's the story
Former US Open champion Emma Raducanu will make her much-anticipated return to competitive tennis at the United Cup in Australia. The tournament is scheduled for the first week of 2027. Raducanu has been out of action since June due to a stress fracture in her shin. She had lost her first grass-court final against Croatia's Donna Vekic at Queen's Club on June 14, before pulling out of Wimbledon just two weeks later.
Comeback plan
Raducanu waits for her return
Although she considered playing a couple of autumn events in Asia, Raducanu decided to wait until January for her return.
This way, she can use a special ranking of 38 to enter tournaments, as per BBC Sport.
The special ranking is given to players who have been out with injury for at least six months and is based on their world ranking after their last tournament.
Despite not playing at Wimbledon, Raducanu still received some prize money which helped her secure this special ranking.
Tournament entries
Raducanu enters with special ranking
With her special ranking, Raducanu can enter eight events next year, including two Grand Slams and five WTA 1000 tournaments.
Her current ranking of 107 might be too low for the main draw of January's Australian Open and most other WTA Tour events.
However, with a special ranking, she is assured of playing in Melbourne as well as at the WTA 1000 events in Doha, Dubai, Indian Wells and Miami later on.
Team dynamics
Raducanu named British number 1 for United Cup
Raducanu will be the British number one for the United Cup, teaming up with Arthur Fery in a competition of 18 national teams.
Francesca Jones, Jan Choinski, doubles players Neal Skupski and Olivia Nicholls will complete the British team for this tournament from January 1-10.
Even though she has been training since early September, Raducanu hasn't played any competitive matches since June.
Training regimen
Intensifying training sessions ahead of Australian Open
Raducanu's recent training sessions in London with her head coach Andrew Richardson and LTA national coach Alex Ward have been getting more intense.
She might not play any exhibitions before the year ends but is expected to undergo warm weather training, a common practice among players before the Australian Open.
This will be key for her to regain match fitness ahead of her return at the United Cup.