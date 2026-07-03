2nd T20I: India eye dominance against England at Old Trafford

Match conditions

Pitch report, conditions, and weather forecast

The pitch at Old Trafford is expected to favor fast bowlers with seam and swing during the powerplay. As the match progresses, spinners are likely to come into play. Batters who spend time on the crease can score heavily while new batters may find it difficult to hit boundaries straight away. The weather forecast for Friday predicts cool and cloudy conditions with a chance of light rain showers. The match, which will get underway at 7:00pm IST, will be broadcast live on Sony Sports channels and streamed on SonyLIV.