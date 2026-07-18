These player battles can headline England vs India Lord's ODI
What's the story
The three-match ODI series between England and India is poised at 1-1, with the final match set to take place at Lord's on Sunday. England enter the decider with renewed confidence after their impressive comeback victory, while Team India possesses enough experience to bounce back. Here we look at the key player battles that can headline the upcoming game.
#1
Rohit Sharma vs Jofra Archer
As per reports, the upcoming match could also be the international farewell for Rohit Sharma, whose future beyond this series is uncertain.
The batter has struggled against pacers in this series, having recorded scores worth 11 and 26.
As the in-form Jofra Archer operates with the new ball, his face-off with the Indian opener would be enticing.
Although Archer hasn't dismissed Rohit in ODIs yet, he has managed to keep him at a low scoring rate of 54.54.
#2
Virat Kohli vs Adil Rashid
Eyes will also be on veteran batter Virat Kohli, who looked in fine touch en route to his 65 in the previous game.
However, England's wrist-spinner Adil Rashid could yet again pose a threat against the batting great.
Rashid has dismissed Kohli five times across 11 ODI innings.
The latter has scored 126 runs off 145 balls in this battle at a strike rate of just over 86.
#3
Joe Root vs Jasprit Bumrah
Joe Root must be high on confidence as his scores in this series read 76* and 99*.
Hence, Team India must find a way to restrict Root's impact in the deciding affair.
Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah must take the responsibility to trap the star batter early on.
Across seven ODI encounters, the Indian speedster has dismissed Root thrice at an average of 24.66.