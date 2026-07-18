These player battles can headline England vs India Lord's ODI

As per reports, the upcoming match could also be the international farewell for Rohit Sharma, whose future beyond this series is uncertain.

The batter has struggled against pacers in this series, having recorded scores worth 11 and 26.

As the in-form Jofra Archer operates with the new ball, his face-off with the Indian opener would be enticing.

Although Archer hasn't dismissed Rohit in ODIs yet, he has managed to keep him at a low scoring rate of 54.54.