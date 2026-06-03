England, New Zealand clash in Lord's historic 150th Test? Preview

England and New Zealand are set to lock horns in a three-match Test series. The iconic Lord's Cricket Ground will host the series opener, starting June 4. This marks the first Test for England since their 4-1 defeat in the Ashes over winter. Meanwhile, New Zealand are coming off an innings win over Ireland in the one-off Test in Belfast. Notably, Lord's will host its 150th Test match, becoming the first-ever ground to do so.

Match details Pitch, conditions, and streaming details Lord's, also known as the Home of Cricket, will host its 150th Test. Australia's Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) follows Lord's in terms of hosting Test matches (118). As per reports, the Lord's wicket will have a tinge of green, thereby helping the seamers. According to AccuWeather, occasional showers might disrupt play throughout the five days. The match, starting 3:30pm IST, will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on SonyLIV (app and website).

Team updates England make changes to their squad The Ashes defeat has led to changes in the England squad, with opener Zak Crawley and vice-captain Ollie Pope being dropped. The uncapped Emilio Gay replaces Crawley at the top, while Ollie Robinson returns to lead the bowling attack after a two-year absence. Hampshire pacer Sonny Baker is also in line for a Test debut. England's XII: Ben Stokes (captain), Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wicket-keeper), and Josh Tongue.

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NZ lineup Mitchell Santner returns to NZ setup New Zealand comes into the series after a comprehensive innings-and-79-run victory over Ireland in a one-off Test. The team has been bolstered by the return of spin-bowling all-rounder Mitchell Santner, who has recovered from a shoulder injury. Matt Henry, who was recovering from an injury, is also expected to return. Probable XI: Tom Latham (captain), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wicket-keeper), Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Zakary Foulkes, Blair Tickner, and Matt Henry.

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Record A look at head-to-head record The two teams have clashed in 115 Tests so far, with England having a 54-14 lead over New Zealand. Notably, 47 matches ended in a draw. At home, England have defeated the Kiwis in 33 of 59 games. NZ have won only six Tests in England. According to ESPNcricinfo, England have a 9-1 lead over NZ at Lord's in Tests. Notably, NZ last won a Test series in England in 2021.