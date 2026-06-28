3rd Test, Day 3: NZ in strong position against England
What's the story
England's hopes of winning the third Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge have taken a major hit. The hosts started the day with ambitions of extending their first-innings lead but crumbled from an overnight score of 223/2 to 354 all out. This collapse handed New Zealand an 84-run lead in the match. In the 3rd innings, New Zealand scored 120/3 with Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell at the crease. Visitors New Zealand lead by 204 runs with 7 wickets in hand.
Match dynamics
England lost 8 wickets for 131 runs
The day started on a disappointing note for England as Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, and Jamie Smith were all dismissed within the first six overs. A brief resistance came from Harry Brook and Ben Stokes who added 56 runs for the fourth wicket. However, New Zealand's concussion substitute Zak Foulkes dismissed both men in quick succession. Brook was England's last hope of surpassing New Zealand's total but they lost their final three wickets for just four runs.
Bowlers
NZ's pace trio share 10 wickets between them
Nathan Smith claimed 4/91 from 23 overs (2 maidens) and was the best performer. He got Ben Duckett on Day 1 and claimed the vital scalp of Root on Day 2. He also dismissed Smith before ending Jofra Archer's resistance. Will O'Rourke bowled six maidens from 20 overs and claimed 3/53. He dismissed Emilio Gay on Day 1. And on Saturday, he got Bethell and Gus Atkinson. Foulkes claimed 3/35 from 15.2 overs (2 maidens). Josh Tongue was his final scalp.
Brook
Harry Brook slams his sixth Test half-century against NZ
Brook's 58 came off 80 balls. He slammed 5 fours. Playing his 38th match (65 innings), he raced to 3,374 runs at 53.55. Brook struck his 18th fifty (100s: 10. As per ESPNcricinfo, Brook now owns 875 runs from 8 matches at 62.5. He slammed his 9th fifty-plus score (100s: 3, 50s: 6). Brook also surpassed 100 fours versus New Zealand (104).
Information
NZ are 120/3 at stumps
New Zealand are 120/3 at stumps. Ravindra is unbeaten on a score of 60 off 90 balls. Meanwhile, Mitchell is unscathed on 26. For England, Archer has claimed 2 wickets whereas Atkinson has managed one.