Rachin Ravindra has slammed an unbeaten 60 in the 3rd innings (Image Source: X/@BLACKCAPS)

3rd Test, Day 3: NZ in strong position against England

By Rajdeep Saha 12:12 am Jun 28, 202612:12 am

What's the story

England's hopes of winning the third Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge have taken a major hit. The hosts started the day with ambitions of extending their first-innings lead but crumbled from an overnight score of 223/2 to 354 all out. This collapse handed New Zealand an 84-run lead in the match. In the 3rd innings, New Zealand scored 120/3 with Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell at the crease. Visitors New Zealand lead by 204 runs with 7 wickets in hand.