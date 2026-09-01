Emilio Gay slams 60 versus Pakistan in Edgbaston Test: Stats
What's the story
The England cricket team took a commanding lead in the third Test against Pakistan at Edgbaston on Day 1. The hosts bowled out their opponents for just 133 runs, and ended the day with a healthy lead of 23 runs at 156/4. This puts them on course for a potential clean sweep of the series with a dominant performance. Opening batter Emilio Gay shone for England with a knock of 60.
Duo
Gay and Brook steady the ship for England
England lost Ben Duckett and Jordan Cox early on to be placed at 24/2.
Captain Joe Root was dismissed for a paltry score of 8 from 18 balls with England being 39/3 inside 12 overs.
However, Gay and Harry Brook steadied the ship with a partnership that took England into the lead.
A solid 104-run stand for the 4th wicket deflated the visitors.
Gay scored a gritty 60 runs before being dismissed by Razaullah.
Numbers
Gay slams his third half-century in Tests
Gay's knock of 60 came off 114 balls. He hammered 9 fours.
It was his third half-century in six Tests.
Gay's scores in this series read 33, 8, 31 and 60.
From six matches (10 innings), Gay has amassed 271 runs.
As per Cricinfo, Gay is closing in on 5,000 runs in First-Class cricket.
From 79 matches (135 innings), Gay has amassed 4,973 runs with the help of 13 tons and 21 fifties.
Words
Root backed Gay ahead of his 6th cap
Before the match, England skipper Root had expressed his support for Gay, who has regularly sought help from sports psychologists as part of a thorough training regime.
Despite managing only 72 runs in three innings against Pakistan, Root seemed confident about Gay's abilities.
"He seems great," Root said during his press conference.
"He's prepared as well as he possibly can. He leaves no stone unturned and... he's in the hardest possible position; you're top of the order, fresh bowlers, new pitch, brand new ball. And it's been really tough work this summer."