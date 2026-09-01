Emilio Gay slams 60 versus Pakistan in Edgbaston Test: Stats

England lost Ben Duckett and Jordan Cox early on to be placed at 24/2.

Captain Joe Root was dismissed for a paltry score of 8 from 18 balls with England being 39/3 inside 12 overs.

However, Gay and Harry Brook steadied the ship with a partnership that took England into the lead.

A solid 104-run stand for the 4th wicket deflated the visitors.

Gay scored a gritty 60 runs before being dismissed by Razaullah.