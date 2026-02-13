T20 WC: England determined to bounce back, says Phil Salt

After a disappointing 30-run defeat to West Indies, Phil Salt has said that the England cricket team is determined to bring their "best version" in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Group C clash against Scotland. The match will be held in Kolkata on Saturday. Salt stressed on the importance of focusing on processes rather than outcomes, and trusting themselves as they look for victories over Scotland and Italy to ensure progression to Super Eights.

Past performance England can bounce back, feels Salt England has a history of bouncing back from difficult starts to win the T20 World Cup, having done so in 2010 and 2022. Salt, who was part of the semi-final and final four years ago, is confident that the team can repeat this feat. "I think that's the mark of all good teams... When your back is against the wall, to come out and bring that best version of yourself," said Salt at a press conference on Friday.

Strategy Focus on processes, not outcomes: Salt Salt has emphasized the need for England to focus on their processes instead of worrying about the results. He said, "We need to remove the outcome from everything... focus on the processes of what we're doing and bring the best version of ourselves." This strategy comes after their loss against West Indies, which leaves them with no room for error in the remaining group-stage matches.

Past match Salt wary of Scotland threat The memory of a close encounter with Scotland will also motivate England. In their only T20I meeting in 2024, Scotland raced off to 90 without loss from 10 overs before rain washed out the game. Salt said he was familiar with all the Scottish players and had watched a lot of their cricket. He warned that they are a good side with an experienced attack who have been in this position before and will put up a good fight.

