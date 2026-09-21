England vs Sri Lanka: Decoding their head-to-head record in ODIs
What's the story
The first ODI of the three-match series between England and Sri Lanka will be played on Tuesday. The match will be held at the Banks Homes Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street. Harry Brook will captain the English side, while Charith Asalanka will lead the Sri Lankan team. Ahead of the series, let's look at the head-to-head record between these two sides in ODIs.
Record
England marginally ahead of the Lankan side
The head-to-head record between these two sides is marginally on England's favor.
As per Cricinfo, England and Sri Lanka have faced each other on 82 occasions in ODI cricket.
While the Brits have prevailed 40 times, 38 games landed in Sri Lanka's favour.
The tally also includes one tie and three washed-out clashes.
Earlier this year, the Brits beat Sri Lanka 2-1 in an away ODI series.
Dry run
Sri Lanka's last ODI series win over England
Sri Lanka last beat England in a bilateral ODI series back in 2014.
The two teams have since clashed in four series, with the Brits emerging winners on each occasion.
This makes the upcoming series even more crucial for Sri Lanka as they look to end their long-standing drought against England in bilateral ODIs.
Since the start of 2016, England have 10 wins and just four defeats versus Sri Lanka (Tied: 1, NR: 3).
Record
Sri Lanka's ODI record in England
Sri Lanka last toured England for a bilateral ODI series in 2021, losing both concluded games.
However, they have won two ODI series in the nation - 2006 and 2014.
In terms of matches, the Lankans have 14 wins and 18 defeats in England against the home team.