England vs Sri Lanka: Decoding their head-to-head record in ODIs 

The head-to-head record between these two sides is marginally on England's favor.

As per Cricinfo, England and Sri Lanka have faced each other on 82 occasions in ODI cricket.

While the Brits have prevailed 40 times, 38 games landed in Sri Lanka's favour.

The tally also includes one tie and three washed-out clashes.

Earlier this year, the Brits beat Sri Lanka 2-1 in an away ODI series.