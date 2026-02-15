Harry Kane completes 500 career goals: Decoding the Englishman's stats

Harry Kane , the Bayern Munich striker, made history by becoming the first Englishman to score 500 professional goals in official matches. He achieved this milestone with a brace against Werder Bremen in Matchweek 22 of the Bundesliga 2025-26 season on Saturday. Kane is already England's all-time leading scorer with 78 goals for the Three Lions. The remaining of his 422 goals have come at club level.

Milestone Breakdown of Kane's club career goals Kane's first-ever goal came while he was on loan at Leyton Orient from Tottenham Hotspur. He scored against Sheffield Wednesday in January 2011. He ended up scoring 5 goals in 18 Leyton Orient matches. Kane also scored nine goals in 27 appearances for Millwall when on loan. He also scored twice for Leicester City in 15 appearances. Over 435 appearances for Spurs, Kane netted an impressive 280 goals. In 131 matches for Bayern, he has raced to 126 goals. Overall, he has 422 goals in 631 matches.

England Kane owns 78 goals for England from 112 matches In 112 international appearances for England, Kane has scored 78 goals. From 11 FIFA World Cup games, he has 8 goals. He owns 26 World Cup qualifying goals. At the European Championship, he has 7 goals. Another 23 have come at Euro qualifiers. He has six UEFA Nations League goals and another 8 in friendly matches.

