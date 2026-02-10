T20 WC, England announce XI for West Indies clash: Details

England have announced their playing XI for the crucial Group C match against West Indies in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. The match is scheduled to be played at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on February 11. England started their campaign with a narrow four-run victory over Nepal, and will now look to build on that success against the Caribbean side.

Team update Jamie Overton replaces Luke Wood in England's playing XI For the upcoming match, England have made just one change to their playing XI. Jamie Overton has been added to the side in place of Luke Wood. The move is expected to strengthen England's batting order, as Overton is known for his explosive batting style lower down the order. England's playing XI versus the West Indies: ⁠Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), ⁠Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), ⁠Sam Curran, ⁠Will Jacks, ⁠Liam Dawson, ⁠Jamie Overton, ⁠Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid.

Previous match review Wood had a poor outing against Nepal In England's last match against Nepal, Luke Wood had a disappointing outing. He bowled three wides in the penultimate over and conceded 14 runs overall. The left-arm pacer ended with figures of 1/31 in three overs. This performance likely contributed to England's decision to replace him with Overton for their next match against West Indies.

