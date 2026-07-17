These England batters boast 1,000-plus ODI runs against India
What's the story
England's cricketing stalwart, Joe Root, has joined an elite club by completing 1,000 runs in One Day Internationals (ODIs) against India. The milestone came during the second ODI at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. Root scored an unbeaten 99 to help England chase down the 234-run target and win the match by four wickets. On this note, we look at the England batters with 1,000-plus ODI runs against India.
#3
Joe Root - 1,026 runs
As per ESPNcricinfo, Root achieved the feat in his 27th ODI match against India.
He now has a total of 1,026 runs at an average of 51.3. No other Englishman with at least 400 runs against India boasts a better average.
The veteran batsman has scored three centuries and six fifties in his career against the Men in Blue.
With this achievement, Root became the third England batter to score over 1,000 ODI runs against India.
#2
Kevin Pietersen - 1,138 runs
Kevin Pietersen, another England batting great, features on this list.
His 28 outings against India resulted in 1,138 runs at a sensational average of 45.52.
Root and Pietersen share the English record of the joint-most 50-plus scores against India in ODIs (9 each).
The latter has clocked a solitary hundred in this regard.
#1
Ian Bell - 1,163 runs
Former England opener Ian Bell tops this list, having scored 1,163 runs across 31 ODI matches against India at an average of 43.07.
Notably, Bell is among the five Englishmen with multiple ODI tons against India. Root is the only batter in this club with three such scores.
Besides two hundreds, the former batter has also clocked six fifties against the Indian side.