These England batters boast 1,000-plus ODI runs against India

As per ESPNcricinfo, Root achieved the feat in his 27th ODI match against India.

He now has a total of 1,026 runs at an average of 51.3. No other Englishman with at least 400 runs against India boasts a better average.

The veteran batsman has scored three centuries and six fifties in his career against the Men in Blue.

With this achievement, Root became the third England batter to score over 1,000 ODI runs against India.