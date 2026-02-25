Presenting England batters with tons in all three formats

England captain Harry Brook slammed a splendid ton against Pakistan in the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup clash in Pallekele. Brook's 51-ball 100 helped England chase down 165 in Pallekele. He played a captain's knock after England slumped to 35/3. Brook became the first-ever captain with a T20 World Cup century. He also became the third Englishman with a ton in all three formats.

#1 Jos Buttler The experienced Jos Buttler was the first English batter to complete this set. As of now, Buttler has two centuries in Tests, 11 in ODIs, and one in T20Is. He leads the run tally for England in the shortest format, having scored 4,012 runs with a strike rate of 147.88. He also has over 5,000 runs (5,515) in ODI cricket.

Information Dawid Malan Dawid Malan, who last represented England in 2023, is one of the three batters on this list. He has a century each in Tests and T20Is. The left-handed batter also hammered six tons in the 50-over format.

Advertisement