WTC 2025-27: NZ drop to fourth with defeat to England
What's the story
England kicked off their home summer with a resounding 115-run Test victory over New Zealand at Lord's. The series opener saw England successfully defend 253 to win the match on Day 4. Gus Atkinson took a match-winning fifer. New Zealand have now dropped down two places in the 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) standings. Here are further details.
WTC standings
NZ slip to fourth; England remain seventh
New Zealand's defeat in the first Test of the three-match series has seen them slip down two places on the WTC 2025-27 points table. The Kiwis, who were previously second, now have two wins in four games (Drawn: 1). They have a points percentage (PCT) of 58.33. England, however, remain seventh in the standings despite this win. They have won only four of their 11 games this cycle.
Others
What about other teams?
Australia currently top the WTC 2025-27 standings with a PCT of 87.50, with South Africa (75%) and Sri Lanka (66.67%) following them. Bangladesh and New Zealand are in fourth and fifth place, respectively, both with a PCT of 58.33%. India are just behind England in sixth place with a PCT of 48.15. Pakistan and West Indies are eighth and ninth, respectively, with PCTs of 8.33 and 4.17.
System
WTC points system explained
As has been the case, the ICC WTC standings are determined by the percentage of points earned. There are 12 points available for each win in the WTC. Four points are awarded to each team for a draw, with the teams earning six for a tie. A loss leads to no point deduction, while teams can lose points because of slow over-rates. The top two sides in the standings qualify for the final.