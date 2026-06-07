WTC 2025-27: NZ drop to fourth with defeat to England

WTC standings

NZ slip to fourth; England remain seventh

New Zealand's defeat in the first Test of the three-match series has seen them slip down two places on the WTC 2025-27 points table. The Kiwis, who were previously second, now have two wins in four games (Drawn: 1). They have a points percentage (PCT) of 58.33. England, however, remain seventh in the standings despite this win. They have won only four of their 11 games this cycle.