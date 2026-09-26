Decoding England's ODI record at Kennington Oval, London

Former England batter Eoin Morgan owns the most runs at this venue. He scored 705 runs at 64.09 with the help of 7 fifties.

Among active players, Joe Root leads the show with 596 runs at 54.18. He has one ton and 5 fifties.

Morgan and Root hold the record for most fifty-plus scores here (7 and 6).

Meanwhile, Ben Stokes owns the highest individual score (182).