Decoding England's ODI record at Kennington Oval, London
What's the story
England are set to face the Sri Lankan cricket team in the deciding ODI of the three-match series on Sunday, September 27. Kennington Oval, London, will be playing host to the contest which will start at 3:00pm IST. England will be keen to get over the line under Harry Brook's leadership and seal the series. Ahead of the clash, we decode England's record at this venue.
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32-18 win-loss record for England, including 5-2 against Sri Lanka
As per Cricinfo, England have played a total of 52 matches at the Kennington Oval, London. They have won a total of 32 matches besides losing 18. Meanwhile, 2 games didn't have a result. Against Sri Lanka, England own a 5-2 win-loss record here.
Batters
A look at the key batting records (individual)
Former England batter Eoin Morgan owns the most runs at this venue. He scored 705 runs at 64.09 with the help of 7 fifties.
Among active players, Joe Root leads the show with 596 runs at 54.18. He has one ton and 5 fifties.
Morgan and Root hold the record for most fifty-plus scores here (7 and 6).
Meanwhile, Ben Stokes owns the highest individual score (182).
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What about the bowlers?
Former England star James Anderson has the most scalps here (30). He is the only bowler with 15-plus wickets. Among active players, spinner Adil Rashid leads the way with 9 wickets at 44.11. Anderson owns the most number of four-plus wicket hauls as well (3).
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Key team records
England's highest score at this venue reads 368 against New Zealand in 2023. England also own the 3rd-highest total here, scoring 365/9 versus New Zealand in 2015. Meanwhile, New Zealand own the highest score at this venue, having managed 398/5 in 2015.