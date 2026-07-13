1st ODI: Jacob Bethell to open for England against India

While Bethell and Duckett feature as the openers, the middle order boasts Joe Root, skipper Brook, and wicket-keeper Buttler. All-rounders Sam Curran and Will Jacks complete the middle order.

England's bowling department includes seamers Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue, with Curran accompanying them.

Adil Rashid and Liam Dawson are the specialist spinners, while Jacks and Root can also roll their arms over.