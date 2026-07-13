1st ODI: Jacob Bethell to open for England against India
What's the story
England have announced their Playing XI for the first ODI against India at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Jacob Bethell is set to open the innings alongside Ben Duckett. This will be Bethell's first stint as an opener. Harry Brook will lead the side, with Jos Buttler making his 200th ODI appearance for England. England are coming off a 4-0 series win over India in the five-match T20I series.
Team composition
A look at the combination
While Bethell and Duckett feature as the openers, the middle order boasts Joe Root, skipper Brook, and wicket-keeper Buttler. All-rounders Sam Curran and Will Jacks complete the middle order.
England's bowling department includes seamers Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue, with Curran accompanying them.
Adil Rashid and Liam Dawson are the specialist spinners, while Jacks and Root can also roll their arms over.
Information
Here's the full XI
England Playing XI: Jacob Bethell, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (captain), Jos Buttler (wicket-keeper), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Josh Tongue, and Adil Rashid.
Team strategy
India aim to bounce back in ODI series
After a disappointing T20I series, where India suffered four successive defeats, India are looking to make a comeback.
The team will be bolstered by the return of senior players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Jasprit Bumrah will also play his first ODI since the 2023 ICC World Cup final against Australia.
Compared to T20Is, India have a more balanced and settled line-up in the 50-over format.