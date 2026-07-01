Decoding England's ODI record and stats at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
What's the story
England are set to face India in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Thursday. The match is set for a 5:30pm IST start. India won the 1st ODI by six wickets at Edgbaston in Birmingham. England will be keen to stop India from taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. Here's England's ODI record in Cardiff.
Do you know?
England own 10 wins from 17 ODI matches in Cardiff
As per ESPNcricinfo, England have played 17 ODIs at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. England have won 10 matches in addition to losing four. Meanwhile, three matches haven't had any result. England have faced India twice here and the H2H record is 1-1.
Batting
Root and Buttler have done well with the bat
From 11 matches at this venue, Joe Root owns the most ODI runs. He has amassed 469 runs at 46.90 with the help of one hundred and two fifties.
Jos Buttler is next with 443 runs from 10 matches at 63.28. He has slammed six fifties.
Root's unbeaten 166 versus West Indies in June 2025 is the highest individual score here.
Bowling
Adil Rashid leads the bowling chart
Adil Rashid has bagged a total of 14 wickets from 7 ODIs here and leads the show. He averages 29.21 with one four-fer under his belt.
As many as six England bowlers have claimed one four-wicket haul each at this venue.
Former pacer Liam Plunkett claimed two four-fers here and is the only bowler to do so.
Do you know?
England own the top two highest team totals
England own the top two ODI team totals at this venue, having smashed 386/6 versus Bangladesh in 2019 and 342/8 versus Australia in 2018. Overall, England have six scores of 300-plus in Cardiff.