England winless at Trent Bridge since July 2022 (T20Is): Stats
What's the story
After a washout, England took a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20I series by beating India at Old Trafford. Jacob Bethell's unbeaten 76 helped the hosts chase down 191 with an over to spare. The two teams now head to Nottingham for the 3rd T20I. The iconic Trent Bridge will host the match on July 7. Here are the key numbers.
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Record at Trent Bridge
England have played five T20Is at Trent Bridge since 2009, winning three of them (losing two). England defeated India at this venue in 2022, marking their only head-to-head encounter here. Their only other T20I win at Trent Bridge came in 2012 against the West Indies. Besides, England have lost to New Zealand, Pakistan, and South Africa here.
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Can England bounce back?
The previous T20I at Trent Bridge was abandoned with a ball bowled. In 2023, England lost to the Kiwis at this venue. The last T20I that England won at Trent Bridge was four years ago, against India.
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England vs India at Trent Bridge, 2022
The 2022 England-India T20I at Trent Bridge saw the hosts rack up 215/7 in 20 overs. Dawid Malan (77) and Liam Livingstone (42) shone for England. Suryakumar Yadav (117 off 55 balls) was India's lone warrior as they managed 198/9.