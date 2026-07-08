England's Tammy Beaumont announces retirement from women's international cricket: Details
What's the story
Tammy Beaumont, the star batter of the England women's cricket team, has announced her retirement from international cricket. The 35-year-old will play her final match for the national team in the upcoming Test against India, starting on July 10. This match will be historic as it is the first-ever women's Test to be played at Lord's, adding a special touch to Beaumont's farewell.
Career highlights
A look at her illustrious career
Beaumont made her international debut in 2009 and has since played 11 Women's Tests, 140 WODIs, and 109 WT20Is. She holds the record for most WODI centuries (12) by an England cricketer. Beaumont is also one of the only two English women, along with former captain Heather Knight, to have scored an international century across all three formats of the game.
Stats
Here are her numbers for England
She bows out of WODIs with 4,738 runs at an average of 40.49. In addition to 12 tons, she has belted 24 fifties. Coming to her numbers in WT20Is, Beaumont finishes with 1,975 runs at an average of 24.08. Her tally includes 12 50-plus scores (100s: 1). In Test cricket, the veteran has scored 612 runs while averaging 34. She owns two fifties and a hundred in this format.
Farewell message
'Playing for England has been the greatest honor'
Reflecting on her career, Beaumont said, "Playing for England for nearly 17 years has been the greatest honor." She added that when she started playing cricket as a girl, she didn't even know representing England was an option. "It brings me so much joy to think how many girls and boys have been inspired," Beaumont said.
Future plans
Beaumont to continue playing domestic cricket
Despite her retirement from international cricket, Beaumont has confirmed that she will continue playing domestic cricket. She currently represents The Blaze and Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred tournament. This decision shows her dedication to the sport and the next generation of players, even after stepping down from the international stage.