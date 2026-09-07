England unbeaten against Pakistan at Edgbaston in Tests: Stats
What's the story
Amid the off-field controversies, Pakistan will take on hosts England in the third and final Test at Birmingham's Edgbaston, starting September 9. While England lead the series 2-0, the Babar Azam-led side hopes to win the dead rubber with a revamped squad. According to Cricinfo, England are unbeaten against Pakistan at the iconic venue in Tests. Here are the key stats.
Numbers
England's overall numbers at Edgbaston
England have played 57 Tests at Edgbaston, winning 30 and losing 12. The tally also includes 15 draws.
However, England have lost four of their last six Tests here - twice against Australia and once each against New Zealand and India.
In their last fixture here (2025), England lost to India by a staggering 336 runs.
Information
England vs Pakistan at the venue
Between 1962 and 2016, England and Pakistan have clashed eight times at Edgbaston. While three Tests ended in a draw, the hosts won five. Since 2000, the two teams have squared off in two Tests here, with England winning both (2010 and 2016).
Performers
England's top performers here
Joe Root has the most Test runs for a player at Edgbaston, having racked up 948 runs at a stunning average of 63.20. He has 8 fifty-plus scores, including three tons.
Meanwhile, James Anderson remains the only bowler with 50-plus Test wickets at Edgbaston. In his illustrious career, the legendary seamer took 52 wickets at an average of 24.28 here.