ICC T20I Rankings: England's Jacob Bethell breaks into top 10
What's the story
The latest ICC Men's T20I Rankings have seen a major shake-up, thanks to the ongoing series between England and India. The second match of the five-match series saw England win by four wickets, with Jacob Bethell getting them home. Bethell scored an unbeaten 76 off 46 balls, which helped him gain seven spots in the batting rankings and break into the top 10 at No. 8. England also defeated India in the third T20I, winning by 125 runs.
Changes
Three Englishmen in top 10
Bethell now holds the seventh spot in the ICC Men's T20I Batting Rankings with 708 points. He is the third Englishman in the top 10, including Phil Salt (4th) and Jos Buttler (7th). India's Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma continue to be the top two T20I batters, respectively. Suryakumar Yadav, the former Indian captain, has broken out of the top 10 of this list (now 13th).
Dual ascent
All-round show from Curran boosts his rankings
All-rounder Sam Curran, who took 3/33 in the second T20I and scored an unbeaten 41 in the third, also witnessed a major jump in the rankings. He climbed 12 places to reach No. 108 among batters and made an equal jump to No. 71 in the bowling rankings. His all-round performance also earned him a place at joint No. 13 (up by six places) in the all-rounder rankings.
Record win
Rashid, Tongue, and Jacks also make strides
England's second consecutive win was historic (by 125 runs), India's biggest-ever loss in T20Is. Adil Rashid's impressive bowling performance (2/14) helped him break into the top three of the T20I bowling rankings, only behind Rashid Khan and Abrar Ahmed. Will Jacks also had an impact on the series with two key wickets and climbed six spots to enter the top 10. He is No. 7 in the T20I All-Rounder Rankings.
Information
Shreyas Iyer rises despite successive defeats
India's new T20I captain Shreyas Iyer is still eyeing his first win. But he recorded scores of 68 and 37 in the first two games against England. According to the ICC, he gained 425 places to reach the joint No. 93 in batting rankings.