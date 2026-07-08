Bethell scored an unbeaten 76 in the 2nd T20I against India

ICC T20I Rankings: England's Jacob Bethell breaks into top 10

By Parth Dhall 03:28 pm Jul 08, 202603:28 pm

What's the story

The latest ICC Men's T20I Rankings have seen a major shake-up, thanks to the ongoing series between England and India. The second match of the five-match series saw England win by four wickets, with Jacob Bethell getting them home. Bethell scored an unbeaten 76 off 46 balls, which helped him gain seven spots in the batting rankings and break into the top 10 at No. 8. England also defeated India in the third T20I, winning by 125 runs.