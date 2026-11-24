England thrash Australia in 2nd T20I, level five-match series: Stats
What's the story
England thrashed Australia in the 2nd T20I at Queensland's Carrara Oval to level the five-match series. They chased down 185 in just 13.1 overs, with Philip Salt and Aneurin Donald taking charge. The duo made it one-sided with a 151-run opening stand in 10 overs. Earlier, Nikhil Chaudhary was Australia's top scorer, with Henry Crocombe and Sam Curran taking two wickets each.
Chase
England cruise in Powerplay
Despite a quiet first two overs, Salt and Donald bolstered England in the Powerplay. They attacked Jack Edwards and Riley Meredith before taking on Nikhil Chaudhary.
With successive boundaries, Donald reached his 18-ball fifty in the fifth over.
Meanwhile, Salt hammered Joel Davies for consecutive sixes and fours, bringing up his half-century off 24 balls. That over produced 31 runs.
Win
England home in 14th over
The partnership reached 151 off 60 balls before Meredith dismissed Donald. He smashed 85 off 32 balls (4 fours and 9 sixes). He was caught at long-on by Edwards.
In the next over, Ben Dwarshuis caught and bowled Salt for 58 off 30 balls (5 fours and 4 sixes).
Tom Banton sealed England's win with a maximum off Nikhil Chaudhary in the 14th over.
Information
Record stand for England
Salt and Donald added 151 runs, now the highest partnership for England against Australia in T20Is, according to Cricinfo. Overall, this is the seventh-highest stand for England in the format.
Numbers
A look at their T20I numbers
This was Donald's maiden half-century in T20I cricket. Across five T20Is, the English batter has raced to 141 runs at 28.2.
Meanwhile, Salt recorded his 11th T20I half-century. His tally also includes four tons.
In 67 T20Is, the English opener has raced to 1,910 runs at an average of 34.72. He has a strike rate of 164.37.
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What about English bowlers?
Sam Curran was the pick of England's bowlers, taking 2/29 in four overs. Henry Crocombe, playing his second T20I, took 2/40 in three overs. Jamie Overton and Adil Rashid also scalped a wicket each.