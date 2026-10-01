Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer to miss ODI tri-series in Pakistan
What's the story
England's key players Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer will not be part of the upcoming ODI tri-series in Pakistan. Buttler has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury he sustained during the second ODI against Sri Lanka. On the other hand, Archer has been rested after an intensive summer season with England. Here are further details on the same.
Squad changes
Rashid, Curran return; Mason Crane recalled
Leg-spinner Adil Rashid is back in the 16-member squad after missing England's recent ODI series against Sri Lanka due to a hand injury.
All-rounder Sam Curran also makes his return after recovering from a groin injury.
Meanwhile, Mason Crane, a Glamorgan leg-spinner, has been recalled into the England squad for the first time in eight years.
Selector's statement
National selector Marcus North on the squad
Marcus North, the National Selector for England Men, said that the tri-series will be a good test for the squad in different conditions.
He explained that Rashid and Curran are back after their respective injuries while Archer has been rested to manage his workload after a busy summer.
North also praised Crane's consistent performances for Glamorgan across formats during the summer.
Match details
A look at the ODI tri-series schedule
The ODI tri-series, featuring Sri Lanka as well, will be played in Rawalpindi and Lahore.
The teams will play a double round-robin before the top two teams meet in the final at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 31.
This series is seen as an opportunity for England to test their mettle against other nations under different conditions.
Information
England squad for ODI tri-series
England squad for tri-series in Pakistan: Harry Brook (Yorkshire - captain), Gus Atkinson (Surrey), Sonny Baker (Hampshire), Tom Banton (Somerset), James Coles (Sussex), Jordan Cox (Essex), Mason Crane (Glamorgan), Henry Crocombe (Sussex), Sam Curran (Surrey), Liam Dawson (Hampshire), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Will Jacks (Surrey), Jamie Overton (Surrey), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Josh Tongue (Nottinghamshire).
Schedue
ODI tri-series: Complete match dates and timings
October 18 - Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium (14:30 IST)
October 20 - Pakistan v England, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium (14:30 IST)
October 22 - Sri Lanka v England, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium (14:30 IST)
October 25 - Pakistan v England, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (14:30 IST)
October 27 - Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (14:30 IST)
October 29 - Sri Lanka v England, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (14:30 IST)
October 31 - Tri-series final, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (14:30 IST)