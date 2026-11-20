UEFA Nations League: It's Kane versus Haaland show in quarter-finals
What's the story
The draw for the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals has been revealed, with England set to take on Norway. The two-legged matches will be played during the March international break. Wales will take on Slovenia while Republic of Ireland faces Croatia in the A/B play-offs. England's last encounter with Norway was at the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals, where they won thanks to a Jude Bellingham goal in extra-time.
Future match-ups
Other Nations League quarter-final match-ups
If England beat Norway, they will face either Belgium or Germany in the semi-finals.
The other two quarter-final match-ups are world champions Spain against France and Netherlands versus Portugal.
These matches will be played over two legs between March 25-30.
After the quarter-finals, the Nations League Finals will take place from June 9-13, 2027.
Duo
Kane vs Haaland: Decoding their impressive scoring numbers
England skipper Harry Kane has been instrumental with 15 goals in 15 matches this calendar year.
Kane is the leading scorer in ongoing Nations League. He owns 8 goals from six matches.
Overall, kane owns 93 goals for England across competitions.
On the other hand, Erling Haaland has scored 13 goals from 13 matches for Norway this year.
Haaland has bagged an impressive six Nations League goals from six matches.
Overall, he has scored 68 international goals in 61 appearances.
Twitter Post
England vs Norway!
🏴🆚🇳🇴— England (@England) November 20, 2026
Thomas Tuchel's #ThreeLions will face Norway in the Nations League quarter-finals in March! pic.twitter.com/TQBDCd9I4i
Draw
Nations League quarter-final and semi-final draws
Nations League quarter-final draw:
Spain vs France
Norway vs England
Netherlands vs Portugal
Belgium vs Germany
Nations League semi-final draw:
Netherlands or Portugal vs Spain or France
Belgium or Germany vs Norway or England