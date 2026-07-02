Harry Kane's brace sends England into World Cup R16: Stats

Records

Massive records for England

As per Opta, Gordon became the first England player in FIFA World Cup history to be directly involved in more than one goal as a substitute (2 assists). England have now won a FIFA World Cup match after conceding the opening goal for only the second time in their history, also doing so in the 1966 final against Germany (4-2). England attempted a total of 35 crosses from open play versus DR Congo, their most in a FIFA World Cup match since the 1966 group stage against Mexico (37).