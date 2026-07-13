England vs India, 1st ODI: Key player matchups
What's the story
After a disappointing 0-4 defeat in the T20I series, India will look to turn their fortunes around in the 50-over format. The three-match series against England starts at Edgbaston on July 14. The match marks the return of several key players, including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah. With England also boasting an experienced line-up, the impending game promises some riveting matchups.
#1
Rohit Sharma vs Jofra Archer
Rohit returns to the ODI setup with one eye on the 2027 ICC World Cup. He is expected to back his attacking approach in the first 10 overs.
Facing him will be a fired-up Jofra Archer, who seems to be at the peak of his powers.
Despite not dismissing Rohit in the format, Archer has allowed him to score at only 46.42.
#2
Virat Kohli vs Adil Rashid
Like Rohit, Kohli is in a similar zone, where he constantly has to prove himself. And he has been doing so of late.
Kohli will be looking to deliver another masterclass in middle-over batting. However, wrist-spinner Adil Rashid will pose a threat, having dismissed him five times across 10 ODI innings.
Kohli has scored 112 runs off 130 balls against Rashid.
Information
Shreyas Iyer vs Rashid
It will also be interesting to see how Shreyas Iyer, known to play spin well, counters the Rashid threat. According to ESPNcricinfo, Rashid has dismissed Iyer once in five ODI innings, with the latter striking at 84.09.
#4
Joe Root vs Jasprit Bumrah
Another exciting battle to watch out for is between Joe Root and Bumrah.
England will pin their hopes on Root, who has over 850 ODI runs against India. Meanwhile, Bumrah is set to play his first ODI since the 2023 World Cup final.
According to ESPNcricinfo, Bumrah has dismissed Root thrice in just five ODI innings. Root averages just 12 in this matchup.