Will rain play spoilsport in England vs India 1st ODI?
What's the story
India are gearing up to meet England in the first ODI of the three-match series at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The match is scheduled to start at 3:30pm IST (11:00am local time) on July 14. After a disappointing T20I series where they lost all four concluded matches, India will be hoping for a fresh start in the ODI format. Here we look at the weather forecast for the match.
Weather prediction
Weather forecast for the day
The weather forecast for Birmingham on Tuesday looks promising, with cloud cover expected for most of the day and a moderate chance of rain.
Short interruptions due to passing showers cannot be ruled out, but a complete washout appears unlikely.
The temperature will rise gradually from 19°C at 11:00am to a high of 25°C around 3:00pm before dropping back down to 23°C by 6:00pm.
England XI
Bethell to open for England against India
England have already announced their Playing XI for the game.
Jacob Bethell is set to open the innings alongside Ben Duckett. This will be Bethell's first stint as an opener.
England Playing XI: Jacob Bethell, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (captain), Jos Buttler (wicket-keeper), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Josh Tongue, and Adil Rashid.
Indian XI
India to field a strong team
The Indian batting order, on paper, looks one of the strongest in world cricket.
Rohit Sharma is set to open with skipper Shubman Gill, and the duo will be followed by Virat Kohli.
Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah, who will lead the pace unit, is set to play his first ODI in nearly three years.
India Predicted XI: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah.