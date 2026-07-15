2nd ODI: India eye series win over England in Cardiff
What's the story
India will be looking to seal the three-match ODI series against England when they clash in the second game at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, on Thursday. The Men in Blue lead the series 1-0 after a convincing six-wicket win in the opener at Edgbaston on Tuesday. Captain Shubman Gill and Axar Patel were key players in India's successful chase of 259. Although Gill retired hurt with cramps following a composed 80* (75), he is expected to continue.
Game conditions
Pitch report and other details
The pitch at Sophia Gardens is known to be balanced, favoring seamers at the start. However, batsmen also get enough opportunities to score runs if they settle in.
The weather forecast for Thursday looks promising, with no rain expected throughout the day. Unlike the opener, it will be a Day-Night affair (5:30pm IST). Therefore, dew could impact the game.
The match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports channels and streamed on JioHotstar (app and website).
Team updates
Carse joins England squad; Gill likely to be available
England have bolstered their squad with the addition of Brydon Carse for the remaining ODIs against India.
The fast bowler has recovered from his injury, confirmed by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, despite retiring hurt due to severe cramps in his right leg, Gill is likely to be fit to lead India in the second ODI on Thursday.
Lineups
A look at likely XIs
England (Probable XI): Jacob Bethell, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (captain), Jos Buttler (wicket-keeper), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, and Josh Tongue.
India (Probable XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Gurnoor Brar, Jasprit Bumrah, and Prasidh Krishna.
Record
Head-to-head record; India at Sophia Gardens
The two teams have clashed in 111 ODIs, as per ESPNcricinfo. While India have won 62, England have emerged victorious 44 times.
In England, the hosts have 23 wins and 19 defeats against the Indian side (Tied: 1, NR: 3).
Notably, India are unbeaten in their last six ODIs against England, their longest such streak.
Besides, India have won three of their four ODIs at Sophia Gardens.
Performers
Players in spotlight
Gill has been in terrific form this year, scoring 453 runs across seven ODI innings at an average of 113.25 (SR: 115.26).
Meanwhile, Root has 323 runs from just four ODIs at 161.50 in 2026. His last four ODI scores read 76*, 111*, 75, and 61.
Gurnoor Brar's ODI career is off to a great start. He has taken at least one wicket in each of his first four ODIs (2/61, 1/49, 3/60, and 3/27).
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