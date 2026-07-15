2nd ODI: India eye series win over England in Cardiff

The pitch at Sophia Gardens is known to be balanced, favoring seamers at the start. However, batsmen also get enough opportunities to score runs if they settle in.

The weather forecast for Thursday looks promising, with no rain expected throughout the day. Unlike the opener, it will be a Day-Night affair (5:30pm IST). Therefore, dew could impact the game.

The match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports channels and streamed on JioHotstar (app and website).