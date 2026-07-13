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Has Team India dominated England in ODI cricket? Stats 
India and England have faced each other in a total of 110 ODI matches (Image Source: X/@cricketcomau)

Has Team India dominated England in ODI cricket? Stats 

By Gaurav Tripathi
Jul 13, 2026
02:14 pm
What's the story

India and England are gearing up for a thrilling three-match ODI series, starting on July 14. The opening match will see the return of former captains Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in Team India colors. The series comes after India's disappointing losses in the T20I series against Ireland and England. On this note, we look at the head-to-head record between these two teams in ODIs.

H2H 

India lead the head-to-head record 

India and England have faced each other in a total of 110 ODI matches, as per ESPNcricinfo. Out of these, India have won 61 while England have emerged victorious on 44 occasions. While three games concluded without a result, two ended in a tie. The two teams last played an ODI in the 2025 bilateral series in India. The Men in Blue won each of the three games.

Domination 

Absolute domination in recent series

Since the start of October 2011, England and India have played eight bilateral ODI series against each other. Seven of these series have been won by India, including two on England soil. England's only series triumph in this period came in 2018 at home. Overall, India have won four of their 10 bilateral ODI series against hosts England, losing the other six.

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Record in England 

What is the record in England? 

On England soil, the hosts have 23 wins and 18 defeats against the Indian side (Tied: 1, NR: 1). However, India have won seven of their last concluded 12 ODIs against the Brits in UK. This includes a 2-1 win in the 2022 series.

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