Has Team India dominated England in ODI cricket? Stats 

H2H

India lead the head-to-head record

India and England have faced each other in a total of 110 ODI matches, as per ESPNcricinfo. Out of these, India have won 61 while England have emerged victorious on 44 occasions. While three games concluded without a result, two ended in a tie. The two teams last played an ODI in the 2025 bilateral series in India. The Men in Blue won each of the three games.