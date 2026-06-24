England, New Zealand meet in series decider: 3rd Test Preview 

Game strategy

Trent Bridge pitch report and conditions

The Trent Bridge wicket is likely to favor whoever bats first. The last five years have seen four Tests with an innings-by-innings batting average suggesting a good scoring surface. However, recent County games have shown mixed results, with some teams managing to breach 400 runs while others struggled to get past 200. Given the expected conditions and temperatures, big first-innings runs are likely on day one. The contest will get underway at 3:30pm IST.