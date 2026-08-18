These player battles can headline England vs Pakistan Test series 

Veteran Pakistan batter Shan Masood, who scored a brilliant 109 in his last Test outing against West Indies, owns two Test hundreds against England.

This includes a magnificent 156 runs off 319 balls in the 2020 Manchester match.

The in-form Jofra Archer will have the onus to counter Masood's class and experience.

With 11 wickets at 22.82, Archer was England's Player of the Series in their last Test assignment, against New Zealand.