These player battles can headline England vs Pakistan Test series
What's the story
The three-match Test series between England and Pakistan will get underway on August 19. Both teams are coming into this match with their own set of uncertainties. Under new captain Joe Root, England are aiming to overcome their recent Test failures. Meanwhile, Pakistan will be without their regular skipper Babar Azam for the series opener. Here we look at the player battles that can headline the upcoming series.
#1
Shan Masood vs Jofra Archer
Veteran Pakistan batter Shan Masood, who scored a brilliant 109 in his last Test outing against West Indies, owns two Test hundreds against England.
This includes a magnificent 156 runs off 319 balls in the 2020 Manchester match.
The in-form Jofra Archer will have the onus to counter Masood's class and experience.
With 11 wickets at 22.82, Archer was England's Player of the Series in their last Test assignment, against New Zealand.
#2
Babar Azam vs Gus Atkinson
Though Babar Azam won't be available for the opener, he would take part in further games.
As per Cricinfo, Babar has racked up 646 Test runs against England at a solid average of 53.83.
Star pacer Gus Atkinson would aim to dent these numbers.
The fast bowler has been sensational in home Tests, claiming 55 wickets at an average of 19.80.
This includes five five-wicket hauls across 20 innings.
#3
Joe Root vs Mohammad Abbas
Joe Root is the England Test captain again, and he would like to fare better in his new term.
With 1,108 runs at 48.17, the veteran has been a run machine in the ongoing 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle.
Mohammad Abbas, however, can give him a hard time in swinging conditions.
The pacer, who has County experience under his belt, averages 20.39 in First-Class cricket (897 wickets).
He has trapped Root once across seven Test meetings.
#4
Harry Brook vs Khurram Shahzad
Harry Brook is one of the best all-format batters going around, and a Test average of 53.04 speaks volumes of his prowess.
His attacking brand of cricket can put Pakistan's inexperienced attack on the back foot.
Khurram Shahzad, who is known to move the ball both ways, will look to trap Brook early on.
The former has claimed 12 wickets across four Test innings this year at 23.91.