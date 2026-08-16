How has Babar Azam fared against England in Tests? Stats
What's the story
England and Pakistan are set to feature in a three-match Test series, starting August 19, Wednesday. Headingley Cricket Ground, Leeds, will play host to the first match. It's a crucial assignment for the two teams with the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 in focus. For Pakistan, skipper Babar Azam will be a vital cog. Here we decode his numbers against England in Tests.
Vs ENG
An average of 53.83 against England
As per Cricinfo, across 8 Tests (14 innings), Babar has racked up 646 runs against England at a solid average of 53.83.
In addition to six fifties, he owns a hundred.
In England, the star batter owns 263 runs from 4 matches (6 innings) at 65.75 (50s: 3).
The remaining 383 of his runs have come at home. He averages 47.87.
Information
A look at Babar's overall numbers in Test cricket
Babar has played 64 matches to date. From 118 innings, he has amassed 4,674 runs at 43.68. A total of 9 hundreds and 33 fifties have flown from Babar's blade. Meanwhile, 2,381 of his runs have come away (home of opposition) at 40.35.