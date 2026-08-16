How has Babar Azam fared against England in Tests? Stats

As per Cricinfo, across 8 Tests (14 innings), Babar has racked up 646 runs against England at a solid average of 53.83.

In addition to six fifties, he owns a hundred.

In England, the star batter owns 263 runs from 4 matches (6 innings) at 65.75 (50s: 3).

The remaining 383 of his runs have come at home. He averages 47.87.