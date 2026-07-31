Manchester City set for Enzo Maresca era: Details here
What's the story
Enzo Maresca, the new manager of Manchester City, is all set to make his debut on Saturday against Inter Milan in Hong Kong. The friendly match will kick off City's pre-season tour of Asia. Maresca took over from Pep Guardiola this summer after the latter's successful 10-year tenure at the club. Ahead of the clash against Inter, Maresca shared his views to the media. Here's more.
Strategy
Maresca keen on implementing new ideas into the team
Maresca is keen on implementing his own ideas and strategies into the team.
"It is important we started 10 days ago all together. Now we introduce some new concepts, and we want to see something tomorrow," said Maresca to reporters on Friday.
The manager also stressed on the importance of these games for improving physical condition ahead of the season.
Innovation
Every manager brings something different, says Maresca
Maresca sees it as his responsibility to bring in fresh concepts into the team.
He said, "Every manager can bring something different. It is my target - my duty - to introduce new ideas."
This statement shows his commitment to making a mark on the squad and improving their performance ahead of the upcoming season.
Team composition
City's pre-season squad in Asia
Due to the recently concluded 2026 FIFA World Cup, many senior players are missing from City's squad. The team arrived in Asia with a lot of academy players.
However, Ruben Dias, Matheus Nunes, and Omar Marmoush will be joining Maresca in Hong Kong on Saturday to strengthen his options.
Despite the absence of senior players, Maresca is happy with the quality and energy of young players in his squad.
Information
Maresca is satisfied with the squad available for tour
"At the moment, I am very satisfied with the ones we have here," Maresca said. "Many young players, good players, full of energy. Then when the season starts, we will have all our senior players and they are important for the season, no doubt."