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Home / News / Sports News / Champions League: Records Erling Haaland set in Manchester City's win
Champions League: Records Erling Haaland set in Manchester City's win
Haaland scored twice in the match versus FC Porto (Image Source: X/@ManCity)

Champions League: Records Erling Haaland set in Manchester City's win

By Rajdeep Saha
Sep 09, 2026
10:30 pm
What's the story

Erling Haaland's two goals helped Manchester City secure a 2-0 victory against FC Porto in Matchweek 1 of the UEFA Champions League 2026-27 season. The win marked a successful start to the campaign for City's new head coach Enzo Maresca, who also helped his side win the 1st three Premier League games. Haaland shone for City with his brace and entered record books. We decode the records Haaland set in City's 2-0 win.

Goals

Haaland shines with 2 goals versus FC Porto

Porto's goalkeeper Diogo Costa was in top form, denying Haaland on multiple occasions.

However, the Norwegian striker made amends just two minutes into the second half.

He headed home a cross from Enzo Fernandez after pushing Jakub Kiwior aside.

This goal broke the deadlock and gave City a much-needed lead in their Champions League opener at Estadio do Dragao.

City sealed their victory when Haaland scored again in stoppage time.

Information

A massive goal-scoring feat in UCL's group stage/league phase

As per Opta, Haaland has now scored 42 goals in 39 appearances in the group stage/league phase of the UEFA Champions League, the most of any player since his first season in the competition in 2019-20.

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2 records

7th-highest scorer in Champions League; joint-top scorer for City

From 59 Champions League matches, Haaland has scored 59 goals.

It's now the 7th-most in the tournament's history. Haaland surpassed former Bayern Munich ace Thomas Muller (57 goals).

Out of his 59 Champions League goals, 8 came for RB Salzburg and 15 for Borussia Dortmund.

Meanwhile, 36 Champions League goals have come for Manchester City.

With this, he equaled Sergio Aguero (36) for the joint-most UCL goals for the Citizens in the competition.

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Do you know?

Joint 2nd-most goals for English sides 

Haaland now has the joint 2nd-most Champions League goals scored for English sides (UCL era): 46 - Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), 36 - Sergio Aguero (Man City), 36 - Didier Drogba (Chelsea), and 36 - Erling Haaland (Man City).

MCI

3rd-highest scorer in City's 132-year history

Haaland now owns 167 goals for City from 203 matches in all competitions.

Haaland moved past Tommy Johnson, who scored 166 times in 355 games between 1920 and 1930.

He is now only behind Eric Brook (177) and Aguero (260) in terms of goals scored for City.

Top goal-scorers for Manchester City

Sergio Aguero - 260

Eric Brook - 177

Erling Haaland - 167

Tommy Johnson - 166

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