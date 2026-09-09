Champions League: Records Erling Haaland set in Manchester City's win

Porto's goalkeeper Diogo Costa was in top form, denying Haaland on multiple occasions.

However, the Norwegian striker made amends just two minutes into the second half.

He headed home a cross from Enzo Fernandez after pushing Jakub Kiwior aside.

This goal broke the deadlock and gave City a much-needed lead in their Champions League opener at Estadio do Dragao.

City sealed their victory when Haaland scored again in stoppage time.