Premier League, Manchester City claim 1-0 win over Coventry: Stats
What's the story
Erling Haaland's brilliant goal helped Manchester City beat Coventry City 1-0 in a tense Matchweek 3 Premier League match on Saturday. The win kept City's perfect record under manager Enzo Maresca intact. The Norwegian striker has been a nightmare for newly-promoted teams, scoring 20 goals in as many games against them. His powerful header on Saturday was enough to secure all three points for his team.
Match highlights
Enzo Fernandez makes debut for City
The match saw a debut from Enzo Fernandez, who replaced Nico O'Reilly after the latter's warm-up injury.
Fernandez played a role in the opener as his pass found Antoine Semenyo, whose cross led to Haaland's 26th-minute goal.
Despite City's dominance, Coventry made it hard for them to score again.
Taiwo Awoniyi missed a one-on-one chance with Gianluigi Donnarumma, while the City goalkeeper denied Jack Rudoni's header and Ellis Simms's late shot.
Goal drought
Coventry yet to score a goal in the Premier League
Coventry, who returned to the top flight after a long gap, are yet to score a goal. Their wait continued against Manchester City on Saturday.
Despite the loss, Coventry can take heart from holding their star-studded opponents to a narrow defeat.
However, this was their third consecutive defeat in the Premier League since returning.
From three matches, Frank Lampard's Coventry have shipped in 5 goals and remain bottom.
City, meanwhile, are placed top of the standings with nine points (W3).
Manager's impact
Perfect start for Manchester City under Enzo Maresca
Under Maresca, City have made a perfect start to the season with three wins from three matches, as mentioned.
City spent a league-high £440 million on new signings during the transfer window, as per Sky Sports News.
Ayoubb Bouaddi, who was signed for £85.7 million, sat on the bench while Fernandez partnered Rayan Cherki in a 4-1-2-2-1 formation with Semenyo and Iliman Ndiaye behind Haaland.
Haaland
Haaland races to 115 Premier League goals
Haaland has raced to 115 Premier League goals from 135 matches. He also has 24 assists.
Making his 202nd appearance for the club in all competitions, Haaland has scored 165 goals.
He owns three goals from four appearances this season. Before this, he scored a brace versus Crystal Palace in Matchweek 3.
As per Squawka, Haaland has now scored 20 headed goals in the Premier League since he joined City in the summer of 2022.
Anderson
Elliott Anderson's game versus Coventry by the numbers
City's summer recruit Elliot Anderson became the first midfielder to attempt 150+ passes in a Premier League game while keeping a pass accuracy of 92% or higher, since Rodri vs Sheffield United in December 2023, as per Squawka.
Anderson attempted 155 passes and completed 143. He had a 92.3% pass accuracy.
No City player had more touches (176), made more final third entries (21),won more fouls (3) or made more interceptions (2) than the Englishman against Lampard's men on Saturday.
Do you know?
300 goals for Haaland at club level in top-flight career
As per Opta, Haaland's winner was his 300th goal in all competitions in his top-flight club career. He made his 368th appearance. Besides 165 goals for City, Haaland bagged 86 for Borussia Dortmund, 29 for Red Bull Salzburg, and 20 for Molde.
Twitter Post
Haaland!
Erling Haaland has only failed to score against ONE club he has faced in the Premier League pic.twitter.com/guN9jYVXxZ— Premier League (@premierleague) September 5, 2026