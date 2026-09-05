Premier League, Manchester City claim 1-0 win over Coventry: Stats

The match saw a debut from Enzo Fernandez, who replaced Nico O'Reilly after the latter's warm-up injury.

Fernandez played a role in the opener as his pass found Antoine Semenyo, whose cross led to Haaland's 26th-minute goal.

Despite City's dominance, Coventry made it hard for them to score again.

Taiwo Awoniyi missed a one-on-one chance with Gianluigi Donnarumma, while the City goalkeeper denied Jack Rudoni's header and Ellis Simms's late shot.