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Home / News / Sports News / Premier League, Manchester City claim 1-0 win over Coventry: Stats
Premier League, Manchester City claim 1-0 win over Coventry: Stats
Erling Haaland's brilliant goal helped Manchester City beat Coventry City 1-0 (Image Source: X/@premierleague)

Premier League, Manchester City claim 1-0 win over Coventry: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha
Sep 05, 2026
10:03 pm
What's the story

Erling Haaland's brilliant goal helped Manchester City beat Coventry City 1-0 in a tense Matchweek 3 Premier League match on Saturday. The win kept City's perfect record under manager Enzo Maresca intact. The Norwegian striker has been a nightmare for newly-promoted teams, scoring 20 goals in as many games against them. His powerful header on Saturday was enough to secure all three points for his team.

Match highlights

Enzo Fernandez makes debut for City

The match saw a debut from Enzo Fernandez, who replaced Nico O'Reilly after the latter's warm-up injury.

Fernandez played a role in the opener as his pass found Antoine Semenyo, whose cross led to Haaland's 26th-minute goal.

Despite City's dominance, Coventry made it hard for them to score again.

Taiwo Awoniyi missed a one-on-one chance with Gianluigi Donnarumma, while the City goalkeeper denied Jack Rudoni's header and Ellis Simms's late shot.

Goal drought

Coventry yet to score a goal in the Premier League

Coventry, who returned to the top flight after a long gap, are yet to score a goal. Their wait continued against Manchester City on Saturday.

Despite the loss, Coventry can take heart from holding their star-studded opponents to a narrow defeat.

However, this was their third consecutive defeat in the Premier League since returning.

From three matches, Frank Lampard's Coventry have shipped in 5 goals and remain bottom.

City, meanwhile, are placed top of the standings with nine points (W3).

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Manager's impact

Perfect start for Manchester City under Enzo Maresca

Under Maresca, City have made a perfect start to the season with three wins from three matches, as mentioned.

City spent a league-high £440 million on new signings during the transfer window, as per Sky Sports News.

Ayoubb Bouaddi, who was signed for £85.7 million, sat on the bench while Fernandez partnered Rayan Cherki in a 4-1-2-2-1 formation with Semenyo and Iliman Ndiaye behind Haaland.

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Haaland

Haaland races to 115 Premier League goals

Haaland has raced to 115 Premier League goals from 135 matches. He also has 24 assists.

Making his 202nd appearance for the club in all competitions, Haaland has scored 165 goals.

He owns three goals from four appearances this season. Before this, he scored a brace versus Crystal Palace in Matchweek 3.

As per Squawka, Haaland has now scored 20 headed goals in the Premier League since he joined City in the summer of 2022.

Anderson

Elliott Anderson's game versus Coventry by the numbers

City's summer recruit Elliot Anderson became the first midfielder to attempt 150+ passes in a Premier League game while keeping a pass accuracy of 92% or higher, since Rodri vs Sheffield United in December 2023, as per Squawka.

Anderson attempted 155 passes and completed 143. He had a 92.3% pass accuracy.

No City player had more touches (176), made more final third entries (21),won more fouls (3) or made more interceptions (2) than the Englishman against Lampard's men on Saturday.

Do you know?

300 goals for Haaland at club level in top-flight career

As per Opta, Haaland's winner was his 300th goal in all competitions in his top-flight club career. He made his 368th appearance. Besides 165 goals for City, Haaland bagged 86 for Borussia Dortmund, 29 for Red Bull Salzburg, and 20 for Molde.

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Haaland!

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