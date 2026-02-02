Eshan Malinga's T20 World Cup participation in jeopardy: Here's why

Sri Lankan cricketer Eshan Malinga will miss the third T20I against England due to a dislocated shoulder. The injury was sustained during Sunday's T20I defeat to England in Pallekele. As per ESPNcricinfo, Malinga had been included in Sri Lanka's yet-to-be-announced ICC T20 World Cup squad, but his participation is now uncertain due to this unfortunate incident.

Injury details A look at the injury details The injury incident took place in the eighth over of England's chase. Malinga was bowling the first ball after a long rain delay when he seemed to have injured his left shoulder. He immediately clutched it and fell to the ground mid-followthrough, with the delivery itself going above waist height and being called a no-ball. Malinga bowled 1.2 overs and conceded six runs.

Recovery plan SLC to conduct MRI scan Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has confirmed that Malinga will return to Colombo on Monday and undergo an MRI scan. The purpose of the scan is to assess the severity of his injury and decide on the next steps for recovery. This comes as a major setback for Malinga, who had impressed everyone with his performance since making his T20I debut in November last year.

Squad adjustments Madushan likely to replace Malinga Since making his T20I debut in November, Malinga has taken eight wickets in as many matches at an impressive strike rate of 17.1. However, with no replacement announced yet for the injured pacer, Pramod Madushan is the only other seamer available. He was initially considered a backup to Dushmantha Chameera for this series and is likely to replace Malinga now.

