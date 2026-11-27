Celta Vigo's Iago Aspas opened the scoring with a stunning goal, curling it in off the post after having a bicycle kick saved.

Bournemouth's Diakite was sent off after VAR intervention for a high challenge on Couhaib Driouech.

However, Alvaro Rodriguez equalized for Bournemouth soon after half-time by heading in Amine Adli's cross.

Rayan then scored the winner at the end of a move involving substitutes Adrien Truffert and Marcus Tavernier.