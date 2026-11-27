Bournemouth's remarkable form continues with UEFA Europa League win
What's the story
Bournemouth, playing their first-ever European campaign, have continued their remarkable form by defeating Celta Vigo in the 2026-27 UEFA Europa League. The victory marks a club-record 10th consecutive win for the Cherries in all competitions. Despite being reduced to 10 men after Bafode Diakite's first-half red card, Bournemouth managed to come from behind and secure a stunning comeback victory against Celta Vigo.
Match summary
Rayan's winner secures victory for Bournemouth
Celta Vigo's Iago Aspas opened the scoring with a stunning goal, curling it in off the post after having a bicycle kick saved.
Bournemouth's Diakite was sent off after VAR intervention for a high challenge on Couhaib Driouech.
However, Alvaro Rodriguez equalized for Bournemouth soon after half-time by heading in Amine Adli's cross.
Rayan then scored the winner at the end of a move involving substitutes Adrien Truffert and Marcus Tavernier.
Ongoing success
Rose has transformed the Cherries this season
Bournemouth's head coach Marco Rose has led the team to an impressive 10 successive wins in all competitions, scoring at least two goals in each match.
Bournemouth's last winless game was a 5-1 defeat against Chelsea on October 10.
As mentioned, the victory over Celta Vigo comes after a tough start to the season, where Bournemouth lost 5-1 to Chelsea on October 10 and was one place above the relegation zone with no wins from their first six Premier League games.
Now, they are fifth in the Premier League and top of this Europa League table.
Records
Bournemouth set these records
As per Squawka, only three clubs have won their first five games in major European competition: Nürnberg (1961/62, Ararat (1972/73), and Bournemouth (2026/27).
Meanwhile, only eight clubs have won 10 consecutive competitive matches as a Premier League side: 21 - Man City, 13 - Arsenal, 11 - Aston Villa, 11 - Man United, 11 - Liverpool, 10 - Chelsea, 10 - Leeds, and 10 - Bournemouth.