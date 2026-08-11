'Keep Babar Azam away from English media': Rashid Latif
What's the story
Former Pakistan cricket captain Rashid Latif has made a peculiar recommendation to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) ahead of their upcoming Test series against England. The series opener is set to be played at Headingley in Leeds from August 19. Latif believes that the current Test captain Babar Azam should be kept away from the English media during this tour.
Media pressure
Latif's concerns about English media
Latif, now an expert, believes that the English media can often put unnecessary pressure on visiting teams by dragging them into news stories.
Speaking on Geo News' Score, he said, "An England tour is a difficult assignment, and the English media often tries to unnecessarily involve visiting teams in news stories."
He further added that it would be better for PCB management to send former captain Shan Masood to talk more often with them.
Media savvy
Shan Masood's experience could be vital
Latif emphasized Masood's experience in dealing with the English media, saying, "Shan has played in England and has better experience of dealing with the English media."
This suggestion comes as Pakistan prepare for their first Test series in England since 2020.
The last time these two teams met in a Test series was back in 2024 when Pakistan won 2-1 at home under Masood's captaincy.
Test history
How Pakistan have fared in England
Pakistan have had a decent record in England over the last decade, winning three and drawing two of the nine Tests, according to Cricinfo.
The upcoming series will be Pakistan's second since Babar replaced Masood as captain for the West Indies and England tours.
In his return series as Test captain, Babar helped Pakistan end their eight-match away losing streak with a win in Port of Spain.
Injury update
Masood's injury and impact on WTC campaign
Masood's participation in the first Test against England is doubtful as he is yet to recover from an injury sustained during the first Test against West Indies last month.
The upcoming series is crucial for Pakistan's 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) campaign.
Pakistan are currently eighth in the nine-team table, having climbed a spot after beating the Windies.