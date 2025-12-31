Year-ender: Decoding Lando Norris and McLaren's dominance in F1 2025

Lando Norris etched his name Formula 1 history books after winning a the championship title with McLaren. The Briton's title win was cemented in the final race of the season in December 2025 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Besides Norris' title win, his team McLaren dominated the circuit in 2025 as they lifted the Constructors. As we enter 2025, we decode Norris and McLaren's F1 dominance in 2025.

Final race How the season's final race helped Norris win The 26-year-old secured the title by a narrow margin of just two points over Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen, who won the season's final race. Verstappen finished 2nd in the title race with McLaren's Oscar Piastri taking third place. At the Abu Dhabi GP, Verstappen was on course for victory from the first lap with McLaren's Piastri finishing second above Norris. However, a podium finish was enough for Norris.

Season Season summary of Norris: 7 race wins and 17 podiums From 24 races in the F1 2025 season, Norris ended up taking 17 podium finishes. He finished above Norris (16) and Verstappen (15) in terms of podiums. Norris also won 7 races in the 2025 F1 season. It was the joint 2nd-highest race wins alongside teammate Piastri. By securing victory at Abu Dhabi GP, Verstappen claimed the most race wins this season (8). Overall, Norris secured his 43rd podium in F1 with a third-placed finish at the Abu Dhabi GP.

Do you know? 423 points for Norris in F1 2025 season Norris finished the F1 2025 season with a tally of 423 points from 24 races. This was two more than Red Bull's Verstappen, who ended with 421 points. Meanwhile, Piastri also claimed over 400 points this season (410).

Summary Norris' positions in 2025 F1 season: Race-wise summary 1) Australia GP: 3rd 2) Chinese GP: 2nd 3) Japanese GP: 2nd 4) Bahrain GP: 3rd 5) Saudi Arabian GP: 4th 6) Miami GP: 2nd 7) Emilia Romagna GP: 2nd 8) Monaco GP: 1st 9) Spanish GP: 2nd 10) Canadian GP: DNF 11) Austrian GP: 1st 12) British GP: 1st 13) Belgian GP: 2nd 14) Hungarian GP: 1st 15) Dutch GP: DNF 16) Italian GP: 2nd 17) Azerbaijan GP: 7th 18) Singapore GP: 3rd 19) United States GP: 2nd 20) Mexican GP: 1st 21) Brazilian GP: 1st 22) Las Vegas GP: Disqualified 23) Qatar GP: 4th 24) Abu Dhabi GP: 3rd