Chinese GP, Kimi Antonelli wins his maiden F1 race: Stats
What's the story
Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli has won the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix. The Italian who had earlier entered record books by becoming the youngest pole-sitter in Formula 1, finished the race strongly ahead of teammate George Russell. Scuderia Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton finished third ahead of Charles Leclerc. For the 2nd successive race this season, Mercedes have finished one-two to dominate the early phase.
Information
A race to forget for McLaren duo and Verstappen
McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri did not finish the race. Similarly, other drivers with DNF were Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen, Aston Martin duo Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso, besides Audi's Gabriel Bortoleto and Williams driver Alex Albon.
Twitter Post
An F1 GP winner!
KIMI ANTONELLI IS AN F1 GRAND PRIX WINNER! 🥇 pic.twitter.com/MHyCkYdg8b— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) March 15, 2026
Trio
Key podium numbers for the Merecedes duo and Hamilton
Antonelli secured his 2nd podium of the season and 5th overall. He made his F1 debut season season, earning three podium finishes from 24 races. Russell, who won the Chinese GP sprint race, sealed his 26th career podium finish and 2nd this season. Hamilton, who finished 4th at the season-opening Australian GP, took his 203rd podium in his illustrious F1 career.
Top 10
Chinese GP: Here are the top 10 drivers
1. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) 2. George Russell (Mercedes) 3. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) 4. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 5. Oliver Bearman (Haas) 6. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) 7. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) 8. Isack Hadjar (Red Bull) 9. Carlos Sainz (Williams) 10. Franco Colapinto (Alpine)