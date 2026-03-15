Chinese GP, Kimi Antonelli wins his maiden F1 race: Stats

McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri did not finish the race. Similarly, other drivers with DNF were Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen , Aston Martin duo Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso, besides Audi's Gabriel Bortoleto and Williams driver Alex Albon.

Trio

Key podium numbers for the Merecedes duo and Hamilton

Antonelli secured his 2nd podium of the season and 5th overall. He made his F1 debut season season, earning three podium finishes from 24 races. Russell, who won the Chinese GP sprint race, sealed his 26th career podium finish and 2nd this season. Hamilton, who finished 4th at the season-opening Australian GP, took his 203rd podium in his illustrious F1 career.