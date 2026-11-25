Did Max Verstappen play GTA VI before Las Vegas GP?
What's the story
Max Verstappen, the four-time Formula One world champion, has revealed that he managed to win the Las Vegas Grand Prix while playing Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) over the weekend. The Dutch driver claimed his fourth victory of the season and extended his second-place lead in the Drivers' Championship. Despite a busy racing schedule, Verstappen has already logged 40 hours on GTA VI since its release last week.
Gaming insights
Verstappen clarifies his comments about Russell
Verstappen, who regularly streams video games during his F1 downtime, revealed that he played a lot of GTA VI in the evenings and mornings in Las Vegas.
He said he couldn't go out to walk around, so he spent his time gaming.
The Dutchman also addressed his post-race comments about George Russell, saying they don't bother him as Russell is "so far below my level."
Information
Verstappen in 2026
Verstappen, the four-time world champion, overcame a slow start in 2026 with four early retirements. Collecting four wins and 13 podiums, he holds second place in the Drivers' Championship with 304 points, 37 ahead of Lewis Hamilton.