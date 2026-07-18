F1 2026: Kimi Antonelli takes pole at Belgian GP
What's the story
Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli has secured a stunning pole position at the Belgian Grand Prix, leaving his teammate and title rival George Russell in fourth place. The Italian, who leads the championship by 25 points from Russell, outpaced Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen by 0.317 seconds. Despite having the assistance of a tow from teammate Isack Hadjar, Verstappen could not match Antonelli's pace.
Race dynamics
Other drivers in top 6
McLaren's Lando Norris secured an impressive third place, 0.440 seconds behind Antonelli. However, he will start from 13th due to a 10-place grid penalty for exceeding his engine parts allowance.
Scuderia Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton finished fifth and sixth, respectively, while McLaren's Oscar Piastri and British rookie Arvid Lindblad in an upgraded Racing Bull took the next two spots on the grid.
Personal touch
Antonelli sends birthday wishes to his father
Antonelli, who had topped Friday practice, clinched his sixth pole position in 10 races this season.
On his slowing down lap, he sent birthday wishes to his father Marco, who turned 61 on Saturday.
"Q1, I felt a bit lost because the wind picked up and the balance was a bit more on the edge but the session came to us," Antonelli said after securing pole position.
Surprise factor
Norris says McLaren are quicker at Spa
Norris and McLaren were not expecting much at Spa, thinking they would be the fourth fastest team. However, the car has performed well all weekend with Norris especially competitive.
"We haven't changed anything, we are just a little quicker here," said Norris, who will start 13th.
"It's a shame we are not starting here but there is plenty of opportunity, it is a long race and it's good for overtaking."