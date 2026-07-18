F1 2026: Kimi Antonelli takes pole at Belgian GP

McLaren's Lando Norris secured an impressive third place, 0.440 seconds behind Antonelli. However, he will start from 13th due to a 10-place grid penalty for exceeding his engine parts allowance.

Scuderia Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton finished fifth and sixth, respectively, while McLaren's Oscar Piastri and British rookie Arvid Lindblad in an upgraded Racing Bull took the next two spots on the grid.