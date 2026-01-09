Faf du Plessis becomes 5th player with 1,000 SA20 runs

Joburg Super Kings batter Faf du Plessis has become the 5th player to complete 1,000 runs in SA20. Du Plessis attained the milestone with his 10th run in the 17th match of SA20 2025-26 season. Veteran du Plessis got past 1,000 runs against Paarl Royals. He ended up scoring 39 as the Kings managed 187/6 in 20 overs. Here's more.

Summary Du Plessis shines with 39 before points get shared Opening the batting alongside James Vince, du Plessis added 73 runs. He faced 24 balls and hit six fours and a six (SR: 162.50). In the 8th over, spinner Sikandar Raza castled du Plessis, who looked in sync during his knock. After seeing the Kings score 187/6, the Royals didn't get a chance to bat as the match saw persistent lightning forcing an abandonment.

SA20 5th batter with this milestone in SA20 With this knock of 39, du Plessis has raced to 1,029 runs from 39 matches (36 innings) at 32.15 with the help of a hundred and seven fifties. He has joined the likes of Ryan Rickelton (1,216), Rassie van der Dussen (1,102), Heinrich Klaasen (1,078), and Aiden Markram (1,077) in terms of 1,000-plus runs in SA20.

Information Du Plessis owns over 12,000 runs in T20s Du Plessis recently surpassed 12,000 runs in the 20-over format. He has 12,041 runs from 430 matches (407 innings) at 32.8. He has 8 tons and 83 fifties. Du Plessis has smashed 1,090 fours and 457 sixes, as per ESPNcricinfo.