Did Markram's IPL stint help him evolve as T20I opener? 

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has praised Aiden Markram 's transformation into a successful T20I opener. The praise comes after Markram's stellar performance in the ongoing 2026 T20 World Cup and his previous stint with Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025. "He [Markram] has evolved as a batter because of the demands of the game," du Plessis told ESPNcricinfo on their TimeOut show. Markram's 268 runs in the ongoing tourney have come at 53.60. His strike rate is 175.16.

IPL influence Markram's evolution due to IPL demands Du Plessis noted that Markram's stint as an opener for LSG in IPL 2025 was instrumental in his evolution. He said, "The IPL almost demanded that you needed to play in that way in order for you to keep your place." Du Plessis emphasized how the Impact-Sub rule and changing dynamics of the game forced openers like Markram to adapt their playing style.

Versatility Markram's impressive stats in IPL 2025 Markram's ability to adapt has been a key factor in his T20 success. He had a strike rate of 151.13 during the powerplay in IPL 2025, better than other top openers like Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma, and Will Jacks. Du Plessis said, "Aiden almost fell into that in terms of like, 'I'm gonna have to up the ante in terms of strike rate and play beautifully.'"

Career progression Middle-order to opening for Markram Before becoming South Africa's full-time opener after IPL last year, Markram had mostly batted in the middle order for his country in T20Is. He has been given the responsibility to open ahead of Ryan Rickelton, SA20's leading run-scorer. The latter has been operating at three. Despite batting on different pitches in Ahmedabad during this T20 World Cup, Markram has done well with the early impetus he provided to his team.

Game evolution Impact-Player rule and its effect on batters Du Plessis also spoke about how the Impact-Player rule in IPL has given batters more freedom. He said, "The game demands it from you, and if you don't evolve with the game, then you get left behind." He further added that teams are now looking for players who can adapt to different batting positions as this gives them more options from a selection perspective.