PSL: Lahore Qalandars' Fakhar Zaman banned for ball-tampering

Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman has been handed a two-match ban after being found guilty of ball-tampering. The incident occurred during the recent match between his team, Lahore Qalandars , and Karachi Kings in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL). The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed the suspension on Tuesday. In the video footage, Zaman was seen altering the ball's condition during the match.

Charge details Zaman charged with Level 3 offense The PCB has charged Zaman with a Level 3 offense for tampering with the ball. "Lahore Qalandars' Fakhar Zaman has been charged with a Level 3 Offence under Article 2.14 of the applicable Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, for violating Article 41.3 of the HBL PSL 11 playing conditions, which makes it an offense to take any action which changes the condition of the ball," read an official PCB statement.

Hearing process Zaman denied the ball tampering charges The incident in question took place just before Haris Rauf bowled the first ball of the final over. Fakhar was seen doing something to the ball under umpire Faisal Afridi's close watch. As soon as he passed it on to Rauf, the official called for an inspection. Zaman denied the ball tampering charges and opted to contest them, leading to a full disciplinary hearing. Match referee Roshan Mahanama conducted the hearing after reviewing evidence and listening to Zaman's submission.

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