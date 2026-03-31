PSL: Lahore Qalandars' Fakhar Zaman banned for ball-tampering
What's the story
Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman has been handed a two-match ban after being found guilty of ball-tampering. The incident occurred during the recent match between his team, Lahore Qalandars, and Karachi Kings in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL). The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed the suspension on Tuesday. In the video footage, Zaman was seen altering the ball's condition during the match.
Charge details
Zaman charged with Level 3 offense
The PCB has charged Zaman with a Level 3 offense for tampering with the ball. "Lahore Qalandars' Fakhar Zaman has been charged with a Level 3 Offence under Article 2.14 of the applicable Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, for violating Article 41.3 of the HBL PSL 11 playing conditions, which makes it an offense to take any action which changes the condition of the ball," read an official PCB statement.
Hearing process
Zaman denied the ball tampering charges
The incident in question took place just before Haris Rauf bowled the first ball of the final over. Fakhar was seen doing something to the ball under umpire Faisal Afridi's close watch. As soon as he passed it on to Rauf, the official called for an inspection. Zaman denied the ball tampering charges and opted to contest them, leading to a full disciplinary hearing. Match referee Roshan Mahanama conducted the hearing after reviewing evidence and listening to Zaman's submission.
Match impact
Maximum punishment handed to Zaman
As a Level 3 offense carries a penalty of one to two-match ban, Zaman has been handed the maximum punishment. He will now miss Lahore Qalandars impending matches against Multan Sultans on April 3 in Lahore and Islamabad United on April 9 in Karachi. Under the PSL Code of Conduct, players can appeal such decisions to the tournament's Technical Committee within 48 hours of receiving the match referee's written verdict.