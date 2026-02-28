Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman hammers his 14th half-century in T20Is: Stats

Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman smashed a superb 42-ball 84 against Sri Lanka in a crucial Super 8s Group 2 contest in the 2026 T20 World Cup . Fakhar and Sahibzada Farhan laid the foundation with a 176-run opening stand before Pakistan got to 212/8 in 20 overs. Fakhar was in sensational form having been promoted to open after Saim Ayub was dropped for the clash. Here are further details and stats.

Knock Fakhar leads charge against Sri Lanka Fakhar and Farhan started off strongly, scoring a quick 64 runs in the powerplay. They continued to build on this momentum during the middle overs, putting Pakistan in a strong position in this must-win game against Sri Lanka. Fakhar took the initiative and batted with aggression. The record-breaking partnership ended in the 16th over of Pakistan's innings. The southpaw was dismissed by Dushmantha Chameera for a well-made 84.

Do you know? Partnership records set by the two batsmen Farhan and Fakhar now own the highest partnership in T20 World Cup history (176 runs) for any wicket. It's also the highest stand (any wicket) for Pakistan against Sri Lanka. This is also Pakistan's 3rd-highest stand in T20Is (any wicket).

Stats Fakhar closes in in 2,500 T20I runs and 100 sixes Fakhar's 84 was laced with nine fours and 4 sixes. He struck at 200. The southpaw has raced to 2,494 in T20Is from 120 matches (110 innings) at 23.98. This was his 14th fifty in T20Is. As per ESPNcricinfo, he is now one shy of 100 sixes (99). In 13 T20Is versus Sri Lanka, Fakhar now has 177 runs at 14.75. This was his maiden fifty versus the Lankans.

