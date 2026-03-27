Fan barred from stadium for wearing 'free Imran Khan' t-shirt

A fan was denied entry to the Sheffield Shield final at Junction Oval, Melbourne , for wearing a "Free Imran Khan" T-shirt. The incident occurred on the first day of the match between South Australia and Victoria. According to The Sydney Morning Herald, authorities deemed the shirt a political statement against imprisoned cricket legend Khan. They said his shirt was "too political."

Policy review CA reviews entry policy However, after the incident, Cricket Australia (CA) reviewed its entry policy. A CA spokesperson said they now consider the issue a humanitarian one due to widespread concern for Khan's welfare in prison. The spokesperson told The Sydney Morning Herald, "Given the widespread concern in the cricket community for Imran Khan's welfare, we believe this is a humanitarian issue and will act accordingly."

Fan's reaction Details of the fan Luke Brown, the fan who was initially denied entry, complied with the regulations by wearing another shirt on top of it but he expressed his surprise at the decision. "I understand the argument that they have to deal with other situations, so it's easier for them to apply a blanket rule. They were very nice. I can see why they made that call, but I think it's the wrong one. The cricket world should be getting behind him," he said.

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