Fan barred from stadium for wearing 'free Imran Khan' t-shirt
What's the story
A fan was denied entry to the Sheffield Shield final at Junction Oval, Melbourne, for wearing a "Free Imran Khan" T-shirt. The incident occurred on the first day of the match between South Australia and Victoria. According to The Sydney Morning Herald, authorities deemed the shirt a political statement against imprisoned cricket legend Khan. They said his shirt was "too political."
Policy review
CA reviews entry policy
However, after the incident, Cricket Australia (CA) reviewed its entry policy. A CA spokesperson said they now consider the issue a humanitarian one due to widespread concern for Khan's welfare in prison. The spokesperson told The Sydney Morning Herald, "Given the widespread concern in the cricket community for Imran Khan's welfare, we believe this is a humanitarian issue and will act accordingly."
Fan's reaction
Details of the fan
Luke Brown, the fan who was initially denied entry, complied with the regulations by wearing another shirt on top of it but he expressed his surprise at the decision. "I understand the argument that they have to deal with other situations, so it's easier for them to apply a blanket rule. They were very nice. I can see why they made that call, but I think it's the wrong one. The cricket world should be getting behind him," he said.
International appeal
Imran and Bushra imprisoned on corruption charges
Brown also praised Cricket Australia for their prompt attention to his concerns. "It's easy for individual cricket fans like me to take the right stance on Imran's treatment. It's harder for Cricket Australia, so I applaud them," he said. The former Prime Minister of Pakistan and cricket captain has been imprisoned since August 2023 on corruption charges. His treatment in prison has raised international concerns, with over a dozen former cricket captains signing a petition for better treatment for Khan.