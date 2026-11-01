Presenting fastest bowlers to 350 Test wickets (by balls bowled)

Rabada's journey to this milestone has been nothing short of remarkable.

He achieved this feat in his 75th Test match, further cementing his place as one of the most lethal fast bowlers of modern cricket.

His blend of raw pace, swing, and precision has made him a constant threat to opposition batting line-ups.

However, Rabada's average of 22.11 is the best for a Proteas bowler with at least 110 scalps. He owns 17 five-wicket hauls and 16 four-fers.