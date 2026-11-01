Presenting fastest bowlers to 350 Test wickets (by balls bowled)
What's the story
South African pacer Kagiso Rabada, on Saturday, became the fastest bowler in Test history to complete 350 wickets in terms of balls bowled. The 31-year-old achieved this feat on Saturday during the third and final Test against Australia at Newlands, Cape Town. Rabada dismissed Travis Head to complete his landmark achievement in just 13,808 deliveries. On this note, we look at the fastest bowlers to reach the 350-wicket mark in Tests.
#1
Kagiso Rabada (South Africa): 13,808 balls
Rabada's journey to this milestone has been nothing short of remarkable.
He achieved this feat in his 75th Test match, further cementing his place as one of the most lethal fast bowlers of modern cricket.
His blend of raw pace, swing, and precision has made him a constant threat to opposition batting line-ups.
However, Rabada's average of 22.11 is the best for a Proteas bowler with at least 110 scalps. He owns 17 five-wicket hauls and 16 four-fers.
#2
Dale Steyn (South Africa): 14,719 balls
Before Rabada's achievement, Dale Steyn held the record for reaching 350 Test wickets in the fewest deliveries.
The former South African speedster had taken 14,719 balls to reach this landmark.
He was known for his devastating swing bowling and ability to generate pace.
In 93 Tests, he has snapped up 439 wickets at 22.95. The tally includes 26 five-wicket hauls besides 27 four-fers.
#3
Waqar Younis (Pakistan): 14,905 balls
Pakistan's Waqar Younis is the only other bowler to reach this milestone under 16,000 balls.
The pace-bowling talisman took 14,905 deliveries for his 350th wicket.
Younis overall finished his celebrated career with 373 wickets across 87 Tests at 23.56.
The tally includes 22 fifers and five 10-wicket match hauls.
It must be noted that Younis played most of his Test matches on Asian track, which are mostly known to favor spinners.