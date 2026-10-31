Kagiso Rabada becomes second-fastest SA bowler to 350 Test wickets
What's the story
Kagiso Rabada, the spearhead of South Africa's pace attack, has become the fourth South African bowler to complete 300 Test wickets. The achievement came on Day 5 of the third and deciding Test against Australia at Newlands in Cape Town. Rabada achieved this milestone with his third wicket in the fourth innings. After dismissing Matt Renshaw (0) and Marnus Labuschagne (4) in his first over, Rabada got the better of Travis Head for 14.
Milestone
Rabada joins these legends
Rabada took 70 Tests to attain 350 wickets - the second-fastest for a South African, as per Cricinfo.
He is only behind Dale Steyn, who needed just 75 Tests.
However, in terms of balls bowled, Rabada is the quickest to the landmark in Test history (13,808).
The ace pacer displaced none other than Steyn (14,719) on this list.
Information
Rabada joins these legends
Besides Steyn (439) and Rabada, Shaun Pollock (421) and Makhaya Ntini (390) are the other South Africans in the 350-wicket club. However, Rabada's average of a tad over 22 is the best for a Proteas bowler with at least 110 scalps. He owns 17 five-wicket hauls and 16 four-fers.
Home Tests
Over 200 wickets in home Tests
Over 205 of Rabada's wickets have come across 39 home Tests at 20.18.
133 of his scalps have come in 35 away (home of opposition) games at 25.61.
His only neutral outing has been the 2025 ICC World Test Championship final against the Aussies at Lord's.
After claiming five wickets for 51 runs in the 1st innings, he managed 4/59 in the 3rd innings as the Proteas ended their drought for an ICC title.
Rabada vs Australia
Four fifers against Australia
Notably, Rabada has claimed four or more wickets in 10 of his 24 innings against the Aussies.
This includes three fifers and a six-wicket haul.
As per Cricinfo, Rabada has raced to 68 wickets from 13 matches against the Aussies at a sensational average of 21-plus.
Steyn (70) is the only South African with more Test wickets versus Australia.